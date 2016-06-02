KIEV, June 2 Ukraine's parliament approved on
Thursday judicial reforms that Western backers say are central
to fighting corruption, in the the first major constitutional
vote the ruling coalition has pushed through since a major
reshuffle in April.
An entrenched culture of bribery in the court system is seen
as a key roadblock to Ukraine's broader reform effort under a
$17.5 billion International Monetary Fund bailout programme that
political infighting has threatened to derail.
The bill, which aims to curb political influence on the
appointment of judges and limit their immunity in case of
malpractice, was backed by 335 lawmakers, 35 more than the
required votes needed for changes to the constitution.
"There is no more important reform than judicial reform,"
President Petro Poroshenko told parliament. "This is proof that
the country is being reformed."
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice and Alexei Kalmykov; editing
by Matthias Williams)