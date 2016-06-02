KIEV, June 2 Ukraine's parliament approved on Thursday judicial reforms that Western backers say are central to fighting corruption, in the the first major constitutional vote the ruling coalition has pushed through since a major reshuffle in April.

An entrenched culture of bribery in the court system is seen as a key roadblock to Ukraine's broader reform effort under a $17.5 billion International Monetary Fund bailout programme that political infighting has threatened to derail.

The bill, which aims to curb political influence on the appointment of judges and limit their immunity in case of malpractice, was backed by 335 lawmakers, 35 more than the required votes needed for changes to the constitution.

"There is no more important reform than judicial reform," President Petro Poroshenko told parliament. "This is proof that the country is being reformed." (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice and Alexei Kalmykov; editing by Matthias Williams)