U.N. says 200,000 more people could flee Mosul as fighting intensifies
ERBIL, Iraq The United Nations said on Thursday up to 200,000 more people could flee Mosul as Iraqi forces push into the last districts held by Islamic State militants.
KIEV Ukraine's parliament rejected a motion of no confidence against the government on Tuesday despite calls from many in the ruling coalition for a new prime minister and technocrat cabinet.
Only 194 lawmakers backed the motion, less than the 226 votes required to topple the government.
BEIJING China and Southeast Asian countries agreed on Thursday to a framework for a long-mooted code of conduct for the disputed South China Sea, China's Foreign Ministry said.