Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk speaks during a news conference with Canada's Foreign Minister Stephane Dion (not pictured) in Kiev, Ukraine, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV Ukraine's parliament rejected a motion of no confidence against the government on Tuesday despite calls from many in the ruling coalition for a new prime minister and technocrat cabinet.

Only 194 lawmakers backed the motion, less than the 226 votes required to topple the government.

