KIEV Feb 16 Ukraine's biggest party will ask
the parliamentary speaker to hold a no confidence vote in the
government on Tuesday, its parliamentary leader told reporters,
shortly after President Petro Poroshenko suggested the prime
minister should resign.
Parliament is due to vote on a report that reviews the
government's performance in 2015 and its agenda for this year.
If the government loses, lawmakers will need 150 signatures
in parliament to hold a no confidence vote, which could lead to
national elections if the coalition cannot agree on a new
cabinet.
"I will give these signatures to the parliamentary speaker
with the suggestion not to postpone all this (and) today ... to
hold the vote of no confidence in the government," party leader
Yuriy Lutsenko said.
