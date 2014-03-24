By Lidia Kelly
MOSCOW, March 24
MOSCOW, March 24 A prominent Russian politician
has proposed dividing Ukraine along the lines of an infamous
Nazi-Soviet pact and suggested that regions in Western Ukraine
hold referendums on breaking away from Kiev.
In a letter sent to the governments of Poland, Romania and
Hungary, Vladimir Zhirinovsky also suggested those countries
hold referendums on incorporating the regions into their
territory.
Zhirinovsky, whose nationalist Liberal Democratic party
largely backs President Vladimir Putin in the Russian
parliament, sent the letter as Russia annexed the Crimea region
of southern Ukraine last week.
He is deputy speaker at the Duma and his party holds a
minority in the parliament. But his ideas and language resonate
with a large part of the Russian population and the Kremlin's
increasingly pro-nationalist rhetoric.
His letter, seen by Reuters, suggested Poland, Hungary and
Romania, who are now in the European Union, might wish to take
back regions which he said were in the past their territories.
The regions were incorporated into Ukraine when it was part
of the Soviet Union at the end of World War Two and featured in
a secret annex of the 1939 Molotov-Ribbentrop pact under which
the Soviet and Nazi German foreign ministers carved up the area.
"It's never too late to correct historical errors,"
Zhirinovsky wrote.
It was not clear whether the letter was serious or a
publicity stunt. But it follows a crisis in relations between
Moscow and Kiev since the Moscow-backed Viktor Yanukovich was
ousted as Ukraine's president last month.
Zhirinovsky proposed Ukraine's Chernivtsi, Zakarpattia,
Volyn, Lviv, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk and Rovensky regions,
together with Poland, Romania and Hungary hold referendums on
whether the regions should break away from Ukraine.
Romania might wish to have Chernivtsi, Hungary the
Zakarpattia region, and Poland the rest, he said.
The proposal would allow central Ukraine to be free of
"unnecessary tensions" and the referendums would "bring
prosperity and tranquillity to the Ukrainian native land," the
letter said.
Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Marcin Wojciechowski
dismissed the letter as a "complete oddity" and regretted some
Russians "still think in terms of the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact."
Ukraine's government spokeswoman declined to comment.
Sergei Sobolev, head of Ukraine's largest parliamentary
faction, the Fatherland party, called Zhirinovsky a
"provocateur".
"But Zhirinovsky often is the voice of Putin," he added.
Alexandr Efremov, head of the parliamentary faction Party of
Regions, Ukraine's former ruling party, said he did not support
Zhirinovsky's proposal.
"Just as we have some intemperate people, Russia has some of
them as well," Efremov said at a briefing. "I do not support
this (Zhirinovsky's) approach."
(Additional reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets in
Kiev, Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Angus MacSwan)