By Gareth Jones
| KIEV, Sept 6
KIEV, Sept 6 President Vladimir Putin has fallen
under the spell of Satan and faces eternal damnation unless he
repents, a top Ukrainian clergyman said on Saturday in an
unusually blunt statement that squarely blamed the Russian
leader for the war in Ukraine.
Patriarch Filaret heads the Kiev Patriarchate, a branch of
the Orthodox Church that broke away from Moscow in 1992 after
the fall of the Soviet Union and the declaration of an
independent Ukraine.
His church, a rival of the Moscow Patriarchate which is
closely linked to Putin, strongly supports Ukrainian nationhood
and the Kiev government's struggle to defeat pro-Russian
separatists in eastern Ukraine.
"With great regret I must now say publicly that among the
rulers of this world ... there has appeared a new Cain, not by
his name but by his deeds," Patriarch Filaret said, invoking the
Biblical character who killed his brother Abel.
"Like the first fratricide of history Cain, these deeds show
that the afore-mentioned ruler has fallen under the action of
Satan," he said in the statement, published on the
patriarchate's website in Ukrainian, Russian and English. (here)
The statement, entitled "New Cain", was released on the
first full day of a ceasefire between Ukrainian forces and
pro-Russian rebels. At least 2,600 people have died in fighting
in eastern Ukraine since it erupted in April.
Putin is a baptised Orthodox Christian and has forged close
ties with Russia's Orthodox Church, seeing it as a valuable ally
in his battle with what he sees as a decadent Western world.
Filaret, who recently took over the Kiev patriarchate, said
Putin had deliberately stoked the conflict in Ukraine by sending
mercenaries, troops and weapons across the border and had spread
lies via Russia's mass media about what was really happening.
Putin denies sending Russian troops into Ukraine or arming
the separatists, despite what Kiev and its Western backers say
is overwhelming evidence to the contrary.
"This ruler is cynically lying, saying his country is not a
party to the conflict in Ukraine, though he did everything in
order to foment the conflict and maintain it," said Filaret.
"He calls himself a brother to the Ukrainian people, but in
fact according to his deeds, he has really become the new Cain,
shedding the brotherly blood and entangling the whole world with
lies," Filaret said.
Filaret urged the Orthodox faithful to pray that Putin would
"come to his senses". Otherwise, the patriarch added, he would
face "an ignominious end and eternal damnation in hell".
(Reporting by Gareth Jones; Editing by Andrew Heavens)