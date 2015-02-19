Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
MOSCOW Feb 19 Russia's Foreign Ministry dismissed Ukraine's calls for U.N. peacekeepers to monitor a ceasefire in east Ukraine on Thursday, saying the Minsk agreement should remain the basis for the conflict's resolution.
Spokesman Alexander Lukashevich told a news conference Kiev was responsible for making sure the Minsk agreements were carried out. (Reporting by Thomas Grove, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
May 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
* Fitch rates Florida's $92 million go bonds 'AAA'; outlook stable Source text for Eikon: