GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks tick up, euro subdued as ECB maintains easing bias
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei set to post strong gains for the week
WASHINGTON, March 5 The U.S. military, eying ways to support allies during the crisis in Ukraine, is stepping up joint training through an aviation detachment in Poland and boosting participation in a NATO air policing mission, Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel told Congress on Wednesday.
Hagel said he aimed to speak with his Ukrainian counterpart on Wednesday and that the top U.S. military officer, General Martin Dempsey, had spoken with his Russian counterpart earlier in the day. (Reporting by Phil Stewart and David Alexander)
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei set to post strong gains for the week
SINGAPORE, April 28 Oil prices stabilised on Friday but were on track for a second straight weekly loss on concerns that an OPEC-led production cut has failed to significantly tighten an oversupplied market.