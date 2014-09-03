MOSCOW, Sept 3 Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko by telephone and the two leaders largely agreed on what needs to be done to resolve the Ukraine crisis, Interfax news agency quoted Putin's spokesman as saying on Wednesday.

"The viewpoints of the presidents of the two countries largely coincide on possible ways out of the grave crisis situation," Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; editing by Elizabeth Piper)