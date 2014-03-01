MOSCOW, March 1 President Vladimir Putin has not
yet decided whethe to deploy Russian troops in Ukraine, his
spokesman was quoted as saying on Saturday after the Federation
Council upper house of parliament empowered him to do so.
"After the decision by the Federation Council, the president
has received the full arsenal of means needed to resolve the
situation, in terms of using (military) forces and in terms of
taking decisions about (withdrawing) the head of our diplomatic
mission in the United States," Dmitry Peskov was cited as
saying.
"At the same time, it's necessary to underscore that the
president has not yet taken either decision. These decisions
have not yet been taken."
The news agency Interfax also cited Peskov as saying that
the Kremlin hopes that there will be no further escalation of
the crisis.