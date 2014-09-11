* Russia's Gazprom says volumes to Poland no lower than last
week
* Europe nervous that Ukraine crisis could trigger gas "war"
* Slovakia says its supplies from Russia down about 10 pct
* Main exports routes to Europe unaffected
By Marcin Goettig and Michael Kahn
WARSAW/PRAGUE, Sept 11 Poland's gas importer
said it received only about half of the natural gas from Russia
that it had asked for on Wednesday, stoking tensions between the
two neighbours at odds over the stand-off over Ukraine.
There was no sign of any shortages of Russian gas in Europe
-- which relies on Russia for about a third of its gas --
indicating that this was not the 'gas war' that some European
governments feared could break out this autumn.
But energy analysts in Warsaw said Russia may be using
deliveries to Poland to send Europe a calibrated warning that it
will retaliate if Brussels imposes new sanctions on Moscow over
its intervention in Ukraine.
"You could say that Russia is putting in place sanctions
against us," said Jaroslaw Kaczynski, a former Polish prime
minister who now leads the opposition. "It is part and parcel of
Russia's overall aggressive strategy to rebuild its empire."
The Polish state-controlled gas importer, PGNiG,
said in a statement on Thursday it had received 45 percent less
natural gas on Wednesday than it requested from Gazprom. It
releases information about gas volumes with a one-day lag.
There was also a fall in the amount of gas passing through
Slovakia, a major hub for Russian gas exports to Europe,
according to the pipeline operator Eustream.
It did not give a figure for the drop, and said the reduced
volumes were cleared with Gazprom and the European gas importers
which are its customers.
Gazprom said it was pumping the same amount to Poland, 23
million cubic metres a day, as it had been last week. "Our
volumes to Poland are not falling," said Gazprom spokesman
Sergei Kupriyanov.
But the Polish grievance focused on the gap between the
volumes it requested and actual deliveries.
The Polish importer did not specify how much it had
requested for Wednesday, but said the volumes sought were below
the maximum allowable under their contract.
PGNiG said it had so far received no explanation for the
shortfall. The firm said its lawyers were analysing whether the
shortfall put Gazprom in breach of its contract.
In Slovakia, gas importer SPP said it experienced a drop in
gas supplies from Russia of approximately 10 percent on
Thursday, for the second day running.
The importer is only one of several customers which use the
Eustream-operated pipeline, so the direct impact on overall gas
flows passing across Slovakia is likely to be limited.
REVERSE FLOWS
Poland said it has increased imports of gas from Germany and
the Czech Republic to cover the shortfall from Russia, and there
has been no disruption in deliveries to customers, or any need
to tap underground gas storage reservoirs.
It said the problem has forced it to temporarily halt the
re-export of Russian gas to its neighbour Ukraine, however.
Gazprom has cut off Ukraine's gas in a pricing dispute, and
these "reverse flows" from Kiev's European allies are crucial
for preventing a fuel crisis there.
A spokesman for Ukraine's gas monopoly Ukrtransgas said:
"The supply from Slovakia and Hungary is stable while we have
disruption of supply from Poland. Poland promised to resume
supply this weekend."
Some Polish energy analysts have said Gazprom may be trying
to discourage EU countries from bailing out Ukraine with reverse
flow deliveries.
Though Poland does ship some of its Russian gas onward to
Germany, the reduced volumes are unlikely to have a knock-on
effect for customers in Europe unless they drag on for weeks.
Mild temperatures mean that demand for fuel is relatively
low, and European operators have been building up reserves of
gas in storage in anticipation of possible disruptions.
Gas pipeline operators in Hungary and Bosnia said that they
were receiving Russian gas as normal.
There was no spike in prices on the spot market for gas,
which would react to any shortage. "Looking at prices, the
market has ignored whatever statements the Polish have made,"
said Oliver Sanderson, an analyst at Point Carbon.
Earlier this month, PGNiG said it expected to obtain larger
discounts on gas during a round of negotiations with Gazprom
scheduled to take place in November. In 2012 the company secured
a discount of over 10 percent.
Each country negotiates with Gazprom individually, with
those that rely most heavily on Russian supplies, including
Poland, often paying the most.
