KIEV, June 14 Forty-nine Ukrainian military personnel were killed when rebels shot down a cargo plane over the airport of the eastern city of Luhansk overnight, military spokesman Vladislav Seleznov said on Saturday.

Ukraine's defence ministry earlier reported separatist rebels had shot down a military transport aircraft IL-76 carrying troops and supplies. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Alessandra Prentice)