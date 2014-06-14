(Recasts with Ukraine president's reaction)
By Pavel Polityuk and Aleksandar Vasovic
KIEV/NOVOHANNIVKA, Ukraine, June 14 Ukraine's
president promised a tough response on Saturday to pro-Russian
separatists who shot down an army transport plane, killing 49
servicemen and dealing a blow to a military campaign to crush
their uprising.
Newly installed Petro Poroshenko summoned security chiefs
for consultations after the plane was hit by an anti-aircraft
missile as it came in to land at an airport outside the city of
Luhansk, a centre of the rebellion in east Ukraine.
"All those involved in cynical acts of terrorism of this
magnitude must be punished," he said, declaring Sunday a day of
mourning for the nine crew and 40 paratroopers killed.
He later issued a separate statement saying he had called
another meeting of his security chiefs for Monday, and that the
armed forces had already intensified their operation - intended
to prevent Ukraine breaking up.
"For the sake of peace, we will act decisively and
purposefully," he said, hailing the seizure of the port city of
Mariupol from the rebels on Friday and the recapture of 248 km
(155 miles) of the frontier with Russia "across which the
terrorists get weapons, equipment, reinforcements and money."
Charred debris was scattered for hundreds of metres (yards)
over the sloping wheat field where the plane came down near
Novohannivka, a village 20 km (12 miles) southeast of Luhansk.
The tail section jutted up from the ground, with pieces of
the engines, fuselage and other parts lying around it. A platoon
of rebel forces in camouflage scoured the ruins for ammunition.
"This is how we work. The fascists can bring as many
reinforcements as they want, but we will do this every time. We
will talk to them on our own terms," said a stocky 50-year-old
rebel who identified himself as Pyotr, his 'nom de guerre'.
He had an assault rifle in one hand, a light machine gun in
the other and two ammunition belts round his neck.
RUSSIAN TENSIONS WITH THE WEST
The death toll was the highest suffered by government forces
in a single incident since the crisis flared in February and is
likely to fuel tension between Russia and Kiev's main ally, the
United States, which accuses Moscow of arming the rebels.
In a telephone call with Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny
Yatseniuk, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry expressed
condolences for the servicemen's deaths, a senior State
Department official said.
Kerry also spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
and warned him that the United States and its G7 partners would
"raise the costs" Moscow could face unless it curbed weapons
supplies into Ukraine and cut ties with the separatists.
The United States and the European Union have imposed
sanctions on Russia over Ukraine - largely limiting them to visa
bans and asset freezes on some individuals, banks and companies
- but said they could get tougher if Moscow does not respond.
"We condemn the shooting down of the Ukrainian military
plane and continue to be deeply concerned about the situation in
eastern Ukraine, including by the fact that militant and
separatist groups have received heavy weapons from Russia,
including tanks, which is a significant escalation," a White
House spokeswoman said.
In Kiev, protesters pelted the Russian embassy with eggs and
ripped up a Russian flag in protest of what they called Moscow's
backing of the separatist rebels in east Ukraine. Washington
condemned the attack.
Although Russian President Vladimir Putin denies Moscow is
behind the uprising, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French
President Francois Hollande expressed dismay over the attack in
a three-way telephone call with him.
Echoing the U.S. criticism, the German government said
Russia must control its borders effectively to prevent arms and
combatants entering Ukraine and use its influence with the
rebels to secure and protect a truce.
GAS TALKS
The separatists say they get their weapons from looted
military stockpiles. They shot down a military cargo plane last
week, killing three people, and a general was among 14 killed
when an Mi-8 transport helicopter was hit on May 29.
Despite the continuing violence, Ukraine and Russia have
begun talks on a peace plan and Moscow made a goodwill gesture
by agreeing to make a last attempt to solve a gas pricing
dispute before a Monday deadline to cut off supplies to Kiev.
Talks broke up shortly after they began in Kiev on Saturday
evening but were due to resume on Sunday. Cutting off supplies
to Kiev could also cause disruptions to deliveries to the
European Union, which gets half its gas imports from Russia
through Ukraine.
The talks have been complicated by tension over the uprising
in Russian-speaking east Ukraine, which the rebels want Moscow
to annexe, as it did Crimea in March. Their calls for a Russian
invasion have gone unanswered.
Russia fears losing influence in Ukraine following the
overthrow of its Moscow-leaning president in February and its
new leaders' pro-Western policies. Ukraine was ruled from Moscow
in Soviet times and is seen by Russians as the cradle of their
civilisation.
