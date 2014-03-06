BRUSSELS, March 6 Ukraine's armed forces will
act if Russian military intervention escalates any further in to
Ukraine's territory, Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk
told a news conference on Thursday.
"In case of further escalation and military intervention
into the Ukrainian territory by foreign forces, the Ukrainian
government and Ukrainian military will act in accordance with
the constitution and laws," Yatseniuk said in Brussels.
"We are ready to protect our country," he said.
Ukrainian forces have so far not responded to the Russian
takeover of the Crimean peninsula. But this could change if the
Russian intervention escalated, he said.
Yatseniuk, who came to Brussels to discuss the crisis with
the leaders of the 28 countries of the European Union, said the
talks with EU leaders were only about political and peaceful
means of resolving the conflict.