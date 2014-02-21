WARSAW Feb 21 All border crossings between
Poland and Ukraine were clear on Friday after road blockades on
the Ukrainian side were lifted, the Polish border guard service
said.
Ukrainians had blocked some roads leading up to crossings
earlier in the week as part of widespread protests against their
government, raising fears in Poland the unrest cold hurt trade.
"There are no more blockades. All crossings with Ukraine are
functioning normally," guards' spokeswoman Joanna Rokicka told
Reuters.
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Andrew Heavens)