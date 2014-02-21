WARSAW Feb 21 All border crossings between Poland and Ukraine were clear on Friday after road blockades on the Ukrainian side were lifted, the Polish border guard service said.

Ukrainians had blocked some roads leading up to crossings earlier in the week as part of widespread protests against their government, raising fears in Poland the unrest cold hurt trade.

"There are no more blockades. All crossings with Ukraine are functioning normally," guards' spokeswoman Joanna Rokicka told Reuters. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Andrew Heavens)