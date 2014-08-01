(Corrects headline to refer to combined impact of EU and
Russian sanctions)
WARSAW Aug 1 Fallout from the sanctions row
between the European Union and Russia will shave 0.6 percentage
points off Poland's economic growth this year, Deputy Prime
Minister Janusz Piechocinski was quoted as saying on Friday.
Asked by the Rzeczpospolita newspaper what the sanctions
imposed on Russia would cost the Polish economy, Piechocinski
replied: "0.6 percent of GDP by the end of the year."
On Wednesday, Russia announced a ban on most fruit and
vegetable imports from Poland, which it said it could extend to
the entire EU, a move Warsaw called Kremlin retaliation for new
Western sanctions imposed a day earlier on Russia over Ukraine.