WARSAW, March 31 Poland will provide training to
around 50 Ukrainian army instructors this year, the Polish
ministry of defence said on Tuesday, a part of NATO's efforts to
boost Ukraine's defence capacity as it faces a pro-Russian
rebellion in the east.
The Ukrainians will be trained in Poland, the ministry said
in a statement, with the courses scheduled to take place in
June, September and October this year. Other NATO countries will
organise similar courses, the ministry also said.
Earlier this year, Britain said it would send 75 military
personnel to Ukraine to help train its army.
Poland has been one of the most outspoken critics of Russian
policy towards a pro-Russian separatist rebellion in eastern
Ukraine, joining Western allies in accusing Moscow of supplying
help to the insurrection -- something the Kremlin denies.
