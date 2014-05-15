BRATISLAVA May 15 NATO needs to have a larger
presence in eastern Europe in light of the crisis in Ukraine,
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday.
"If there is no readiness for a greater NATO presence in
bordering countries of the European Union, it will mean NATO
solidarity is only declarative," Tusk said at a security
conference in the Slovak capital.
"The NATO presence, meaning infrastructure and specific
units, should be greater in Baltic countries, Poland, Slovakia,
Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria - meaning where we have a border
with an unstable region."
The alliance's top military commander said earlier this
month that NATO would have to consider permanently stationing
troops in parts of eastern Europe as a result of the increased
tension between Russia and Ukraine.
(Reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Jan Lopatka; Writing by Jason
Hovet; Editing by Hugh Lawson)