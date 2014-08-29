WARSAW Aug 29 The plane carrying Russia's defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, changed its status back to civilian and was permitted to fly over Poland, Poland's Ministry of Defence said.

"The flight has now been submitted to the authorities as civilian," said Piotr Walatek, spokesman for the ministry's Armed Forces Operations Command.

"Civilian flights are taking place on a regular basis and it now has the permission to enter Poland's airspace."

Poland's state air navigation services agency PAZP earlier declined permission because the plane had changed its status to military from civil for unknown reasons.

(Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Alison Williams)