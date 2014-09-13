WARSAW, Sept 13 Polish Deputy Prime Minister
Janusz Piechocinski said on Saturday that recent temporary
disruptions in gas supplies from Russia were an attempt by
state-controlled Gazprom to test Polish resolve.
Poland had worked hard on its security in recent years, and
by 2016, "any serious attempts to reduce gas supplies from the
eastern direction will not be damaging for the Polish economy,"
he told a press conference on Saturday.
Gazprom said on Saturday it was not able to supply Poland
with the volumes of natural gas the country was requesting and
could only deliver levels closer to daily minimums allowed under
its contract.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig, editing by John Stonestreet)