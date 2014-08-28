GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil falls more than 3 pct; S&P 500 turns lower
NEW YORK, April 19 Oil prices dropped more than 3 percent on Wednesday following a surprise increase in gasoline inventories, and declines in energy shares weighed on U.S. stocks.
WARSAW Aug 28 Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Thursday that Russia's actions in eastern Ukraine were an "aggression" that has created the most serious security crisis in Europe in decades.
"This for sure is an aggression," Sikorski told state radio. "Poland's position will be worked out in the next couple of hours. We do not need strong words here, but actions, best if actions of the whole international community."
Sikorski said the actions needed to be firm, but prudent, because the consequences could potentially be "unfathomable". (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Alison Williams)
CHICAGO, April 19 An Illinois judge said on Wednesday he will rule later this month on whether to temporarily halt how the state distributes funds for public schools after lawyers for Chicago’s cash-strapped school system argued the current funding formula is racially discriminatory.