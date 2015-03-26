WARSAW, March 26 U.S. A-10 Thunderbolt II attack planes are taking part in military exercises in Poland for the first time, the Defence Ministry said, as part of U.S. attempts to reassure eastern European allies worried by Russia's intervention in Ukraine.

The four tank-destroying aircraft are based temporarily at an airbase in Powidz, western Poland, and will be involved in a number of training missions until Friday, Polish army spokesman Artur Golawski said.

Poland, one of the staunchest critics of Russia's actions in Ukraine, and one of the United States' closest European allies, has repeatedly called for an increased NATO military presence in the region. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Christian Lowe and Alison Williams)