WARSAW Aug 20 Poland is receiving information
that Russia is trying to extend its embargo on imports of
foodstuffs from the European Union to goods in transit through
Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Janusz Piechocinski said on
Wednesday.
"We are receiving the first indications that Russia's
customs and other authorities are trying to widen the embargo
also to the transit of goods," Piechocinski told reporters.
"I will personally intervene on various diplomatic levels in
this case."
Piechocinski said any "transport war" would harm relations
between the EU and the Customs Union led by Russia.
