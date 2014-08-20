WARSAW Aug 20 Poland is receiving information that Russia is trying to extend its embargo on imports of foodstuffs from the European Union to goods in transit through Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Janusz Piechocinski said on Wednesday.

"We are receiving the first indications that Russia's customs and other authorities are trying to widen the embargo also to the transit of goods," Piechocinski told reporters.

"I will personally intervene on various diplomatic levels in this case."

Piechocinski said any "transport war" would harm relations between the EU and the Customs Union led by Russia. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Writing by Marcin Goettig, editing by John Stonestreet)