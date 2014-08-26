KIEV Aug 27 Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko said on Wednesday a "roadmap" would be prepared to
agree to a ceasefire as soon as possible in east Ukraine,
following a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the
Belarussian capital.
"A roadmap will be prepared in order to achieve as soon as
possible a ceasefire regime which absolutely must be bilateral
in character," Poroshenko said in a statement after the talk
with Putin.
Poroshenko said the multi-lateral talks in Minsk, which
included EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton and the
leaders of Kazakhstan and Belarus, were "tough and complex."
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice;
Editing by Diane Craft)