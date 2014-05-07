BERLIN May 7 Ukrainian presidential candidate Petro Poroshenko urged Europe and the United States to agree on a third wave of sanctions against Russia if the Kremlin supports a referendum organised by separatists in eastern Ukraine on May 11.

"If Russia will support this referendum we need absolutely agreed action about the third wave of sanctions, well coordinated between the United States of America and the European Union," Poroshenko told reporters in Berlin shortly before meeting Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Separatists in the Donbass region say they will hold a referendum on secession on Sunday, similar to the one that preceded Russia's annexation of Crimea in March. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Stephen Brown)