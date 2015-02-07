MUNICH Feb 7 Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko said the crisis in his country would remain
unresolved unless it received political, economic and military
support from allies in Europe and beyond.
In an emotional plea at a security conference in Munich,
Poroshenko held up the red passports of Russian soldiers he said
had been found on Ukrainian territory, calling them the "best
evidence" for the presence of foreign troops in his country.
"The Ukrainian question will remain unsolved as long as ...
the people and politicians in Europe and the whole world don't
provide solid practical support for Ukrainians' independence -
politically, economically but also militarily," Poroshenko said.
"We are an independent nation and we have a right to defend
our people," he added. "Over the course of the offensive we have
proved to be responsible and we will not use the defensive
equipment for attack."
