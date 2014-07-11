Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (C) meets with residents in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said that Kiev would "find and destroy" the pro-Russian separatists responsible for a high-powered missile attack that possibly killed 30 Ukrainian servicemen on Friday.

"For every soldier's life, the militants will pay with scores and hundreds of their own. Not a single terrorist will avoid responsibility, each will get what they deserve," he said in a statement on his website following an emergency meeting of security chiefs.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Thomas Grove; Editing by Richard Balmforth)