* Poroshenko delivers combative inaugural speech
* Is at odds with Russia's Putin over separatism, Crimea
* First test of new relationship may be gas talks
By Richard Balmforth
KIEV, June 8 Ukraine's newly-installed President
Petro Poroshenko is set to remake a governing team which will
handle the crisis with Russia, with talks on gas prices on
Monday providing an early test of his new relationship with
Russia's Vladimir Putin.
Poroshenko's swearing-in as president at a pomp-filled, but
relaxed, ceremony on Saturday conveyed the feeling that a line
had been drawn under six months of unprecedented and bloody
upheaval which toppled his predecessor, Viktor Yanukovich.
But behind the euphoria that Ukraine might now, at last,
start to "Live in a new way", as Poroshenko's campaign slogan
has promised, lies the reality of seething separatism in the
east in which Ukraine sees Moscow's hand, and Russia's
opposition to his plans to lead Ukraine into mainstream Europe.
Poroshenko's blunt refusal to accept the loss of Crimea in a
combative inaugural speech puts him further at odds with Putin.
An indication of whether Putin is ready to give the
48-year-old businessman-politician some early breaks or test him
in his first days in office may come in trilateral talks in
Brussels on Monday aimed at solving a dispute over the price of
Russian gas.
Russia has threatened to cut off supplies to its neighbour,
a major gas transit route to the European Union, if it fails to
pay its debts to Gazprom by Tuesday.
In early steps to install key allies, Poroshenko is expected
in the coming days to name new foreign and defence ministers.
The rebellions, in which pro-Russian separatists have
declared "people's republics", have claimed scores of lives in
clashes between government forces and armed militias. Militia
leaders declared on Saturday they would not give up their fight.
These are not the only challenges facing Poroshenko. He
inherits a country on the verge of bankruptcy which is rated by
monitoring agencies as one of Europe's most corrupt and
ill-governed.
CRIMEA
Poroshenko, a billionaire from a confectionery business with
big experience in government, says he is pen-poised to sign an
association and trade agreement this month with the EU.
His pledge to stick to West-leaning policies was quickly
rewarded in the shape of aid worth $48 million from Washington
to go towards economic reform.
The EU agreement - which Yanukovich spurned, sparking street
protests that finally drove him from office - will take Ukraine
into a free-trade zone with the European Union, thwarting
Putin's ambition of keeping Kiev in his sphere of influence.
Putin, who is under threat of further Western sanctions over
his Ukraine policies, warned on Friday that as soon as Ukraine
signed the agreement and it came into force Russia would be
obliged to take steps to defend its economy and its markets.
In his inaugural speech, Poroshenko vowed he would never
accept the loss of Crimea which Russia annexed in March
following the fall of the Moscow-backed Yanukovich. He declared:
"Crimea was, is and will be Ukrainian soil". But the reality on
the ground is that there are few, if any, forces that can
persuade Russia to hand the territory back.
A greater priority, analysts say, must be to end the
rebellions which threaten Poroshenko's vision of a unitary
state.
He reached out to the people of the east on Saturday
promising to guarantee their Russian-language rights and the
prospect of a bigger say in running their own affairs.
He offered rebels an amnesty if they laid down their weapons
and a secure corridor back to Russia for Russian fighters.
But - as with almost all the problems facing Poroshenko -
ending the rebellions requires the goodwill and cooperation of
others, in this case that of Putin.
NEW MINISTERS
In what might be a positive signal from Moscow, Russian news
agencies reported Putin had ordered the Federal Security Service
to strengthen protection of the border with Ukraine and prevent
people crossing illegally.
The move was potentially significant because Ukraine and
Western governments have been pressing Moscow to stop what they
say is a flow of Russian arms and fighters into eastern Ukraine.
First steps for Poroshenko, whose confectionery business
earned him the nickname of the "Chocolate King", will be to name
some key members of his team.
He is expected soon to name a new foreign minister -
possibly Valery Chaly who has been in charge of foreign policy
issues in his campaign. He has the right also to name a defence
minister - another key post given the army's involvement in
quelling the eastern rebellions and the perceived need to stop
Russian fighters crossing the border.
Other key allies will be Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk,
who is at the forefront of the sensitive gas talks with Russia
over pricing. The liberal prime minister, himself a former
economy minister, has already pledged to work "as a single
whole" with the president and parliament.
(Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Jon Boyle)