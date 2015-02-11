(Adds quotes, background on crisis)
KIEV Feb 11 President Petro Poroshenko said on
Wednesday Ukraine was prepared to introduce martial law across
Ukraine if the separatist conflict in the east escalates
further, news agency Interfax reported.
Speaking ahead of a peace summit of leaders of France,
Germany, Russia and Ukraine, Poroshenko said Kiev's key position
at talks would be aimed at securing an unconditional ceasefire,
but Ukraine was prepared to defend itself militarily if needed.
"I, the government and the parliament are ready to take the
decision to introduce martial law in all the territories of
Ukraine," he was quoted as saying at a government meeting.
"We are for peace ... (but) our country needs to be defended
and we will do that to the end," he said.
Ukraine's Russian-backed separatists have launched some of
the war's worst fighting in an assault on a government garrison,
dimming hopes of a lasting ceasefire agreement at Wednesday's
talks in Minsk, Belarus.
The rebels have said they want independence and have set up
'people's republics', but Poroshenko said Ukraine would remain a
unified state.
"Ukraine has always been and always will be a unified state
... federalisation is a seed that will not take root in
Ukrainian soil," he said, referring to proposals pushed by
Moscow.
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Richard
Balmforth)