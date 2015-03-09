KIEV, March 9 Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Monday pro-Russian rebels had withdrawn a significant amount of weaponry from the front-lines in eastern Ukraine in accordance with a three-week-old ceasefire deal.

"There is a ceasefire, or there isn't. It depends on how you look at it. You can say that we managed to halt the offensive drive off the aggressor. Ukraine has withdrawn the lion's share of its rocket and heavy artillery systems. The Russian-backed fighters have also withdrawn a significant amount," Poroshenko said in a televised interview.

