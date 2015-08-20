(Refiles to re-word first paragraph.)
KIEV Aug 20 Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko said on Thursday he wanted next week's summit talks
with German and French leaders to curb Russian "aggression" and
force Moscow to comply with a February peace plan for east
Ukraine.
Poroshenko made his comments at an awards ceremony to
intelligence officers, as Kiev's military announced four more
Ukrainian soldiers had been killed and 14 others wounded. The
fighting threatens a six-month ceasefire between government
forces and Russian-backed separatists.
Poroshenko will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and
French President Francois Hollande in Berlin on Monday at Kiev's
behest in response to an upsurge in fighting in east and
south-east Ukraine which both sides blame on the other.
More than 6,500 people are estimated to have been killed in
the conflict which erupted after Russian-backed separatists
rebelled in the east following the ousting of a pro-Moscow
president in Kiev which in turn led to Russia annexing Crimea.
Both sides have withdrawn large numbers of heavy weapons
from the conflict zone in line with a ceasefire mapped out in
Minsk, Belarus, last February but violations and sporadic
clashes still take a steady toll of lives daily.
The Ukrainian leader reproached Russia for not forcing the
rebels to withdraw all the weapons as agreed at Minsk and said
international monitors from the Organization for Security and
Cooperation in Europe were being denied proper access to areas
to fulfil their mission.
"We must coordinate action because the key task of the
Ukrainian leadership is to form a powerful international
community in a single coalition which can stop the aggressor,"
he said.
Moscow, for its part says Kiev has failed to deliver on
multiple provisions of the Minsk peace plan and wants Kiev to
hold direct talks with representatives of the self-proclaimed
rebel "republics" of Donetsk and Luhansk, which it backs.
The Ukrainian authorities are unwilling to do this since it
would imply recognition of their status.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday urged
the German and French leaders to put pressure on Kiev to fulfil
its obligations under the Minsk plan and "ensure it is carried
out in full".
Poroshenko, in his comments to journalists on Thursday,
criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin for making "an
illegal visit" to Crimea this week and called for coordinated
steps to ensure that Russia's annexation of the Black Sea
peninsula in March 2014 is not recognised internationally.
In fresh military action overnight into Thursday, the
Ukrainian military reported renewed rebel shelling of government
positions near the separatist-held city of Donetsk and mortar
fire in villages near the strategic Kiev-controlled port city of
Mariupol.
(Reporting by Nalatia Zinets; Writing By Richard Balmforth)