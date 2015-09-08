* Says Russia is out to "strangle" Ukraine economically
* But also sees threat of "full-scale military offensive"
* Coalition supporting Poroshenko shows signs of fraying
By Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets
KIEV, Sept 8 Ukraine still faces the threat of a
full-scale Russian military attack despite several days of
relative calm on the front-lines of the east where government
forces confront Russian-backed separatists, President Petro
Poroshenko said on Tuesday.
Poroshenko comments at a government meeting come amid signs
of discord in the governing coalition over his peace efforts and
disenchantment over falling living standards and economic
hardship.
Russia's aim is to "strangle our state economically and
destabilise it," he said, referring to a Russian ban on
Ukrainian food imports and a failure to agree on a new price
structure for Russian gas imports which has left Ukraine's
storage levels dangerously low as winter approaches.
Moscow is also now insisting Kiev repays a $3 billion bond
in full in December, disassociating itself from an agreement by
other of Ukraine's creditors to ease repayment conditions on its
huge foreign commercial debt.
But turning to a tenuous ceasefire in the separatist-minded
east since February and a fall-off in shelling and shooting in
the past few days, he said: "I am sure that a full-scale renewal
of offensive activity by the Russian Federation represents the
main threat."
His words echoed a proposed new military doctrine which
defines Russia as Ukraine's military adversary and abandons
Ukraine's unaligned status in favour of Euro-Atlantic
integration, a reference to NATO membership.
Earlier on Tuesday, the U.N. Human Rights Office
significantly revised up its estimate for casualties from the
conflict, saying that at least 7,962 people had been killed and
17,811 wounded since April 2014 when separatists in the east
rebelled against a new pro-Western government in Kiev.
Kiev and the West say Russia has sent arms and soldiers to
fight for the separatists, though Moscow denies this.
Separately, a military spokesman said on Tuesday that one
Ukrainian soldier had been killed and two wounded in military
action in the past 24 hours.
Poroshenko is sticking by a peace agreement, reached in
Minsk, Belarus, in February by himself and the leaders of
Russia, Germany and France.
But his plans to grant greater self-governing rights to
rebel-held regions sparked street violence on Aug. 31 in which
three national guardsmen were killed and the pro-Western
coalition supporting him in parliament showed signs of fraying.
With local elections due on Oct. 25, Poroshenko's popularity
appears to be dipping, according to a survey by Kiev's
International Institute of Sociology which showed that 27
percent of people would vote for him against 35 percent in
March.
Phased rises in the price of household gas and electricity
this year, at the urging of the International Monetary Fund,
have driven up consumer price inflation which was more than 52
percent in August year-on-year.
With an eye to the October poll, Poroshenko said he accepted
that planned increases of between 12-18 percent in public sector
salaries, pensions and welfare payments did not cover the
hardship suffered by many. "I won't even begin to try to hide
this," he said.
(Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)