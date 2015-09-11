KIEV, Sept 11 Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko signalled on Friday he would seek a pullout of all
Russian forces from Ukraine and re-establishment of Ukrainian
control of the joint border when he meets Russian, German and
French leaders next month.
Poroshenko, who meets Russian President Vladimir Putin and
the two other leaders in Paris on Oct. 2, has come under fire at
home from some political allies for appearing to concede too
much to pro-Russian separatists under a peace agreement brokered
by the four powers in Minsk, Belarus.
He and his government were shaken by nationalist-led riots
outside parliament on Aug. 31 after deputies voted in favour of
giving greater autonomy to rebel-held areas.
Three Ukrainian guardsmen were killed and scores of others were
wounded when a grenade was thrown from the crowd.
Violence in eastern Ukraine, where government forces and
separatists confront each other, has mostly subsided since Sept.
1 under a ceasefire agreed in Minsk.
But a Kiev military spokesman said on Thursday that an
estimated 30,000 Russian troops and 10,000 separatist fighters
remained in the eastern Donbass region. Moscow denies that its
troops are engaged there.
Speaking to an international audience in Kiev on Friday,
Poroshenko said Ukraine was concerned that OSCE monitors were
being denied access to sensitive areas on the joint border
between Russia and Ukraine where they could track troop pullouts
and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from front lines.
"A full withdrawal of all occupation forces from Ukrainian
territory and closing the Ukrainian-Russian border: these are
the two main preconditions for peace and stability in the
Donbass," Poroshenko said.
"We don't have any civil war. We don't have any internal
conflict. It very simple. We have aggression against Ukraine and
occupation of independent Ukraine. It's absolutely clear that
the aggressor is Russia," he said.
The separatist rebellion erupted in April 2014 after Russia
annexed Crimea in response to the toppling of a pro-Moscow
president in Kiev by street protests, and the succession of a
Western-oriented leadership under Poroshenko.
About 8,000 people are estimated to have been killed and
several thousands wounded in the conflict, according to U.N.
Human Rights Office figures.
(Additional reporting by Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk;
Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Mark Heinrich)