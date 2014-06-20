KIEV, June 20 President Petro Poroshenko will
call for the creation of a 10-km (6.25-mile) buffer zone on the
border with Russia under a 14-point plan to bring peace to east
Ukraine, according to an unofficial copy published by media on
Friday.
Ukraine says fighters from Russia and supplies of guns and
other military equipment have been coming into the country to
support pro-Russian separatists, and tightening control of the
1,900-km (1,190-mile) border is Ukraine's main security
headache.
Details of the proposal to create a 10-km buffer zone,
contained in a photographed copy of the 14-point plan and
carried in Ukrainian media, were not spelled out.
It was not clear if the whole of the proposed demilitarised
no-man's land would be on Ukraine's side of the border or part
of it on the Russian side. It was also not clear what the status
of people living in border areas would be.
Acting Defence Minister Mykhailo Koval told parliament on
Friday that government forces were now back in control of the
border and there was now no possibility of military equipment
being ferried in to the rebels from Russia.
Poroshenko, installed in office on June 7, is under pressure
to secure support from Russia, as well as his backers in the
West, for a plan to end the rebellions in the Russian-speaking
east and stabilise the country after seven months of upheaval.
He is expected to unveil the plan publicly on Friday despite
a second day of heavy fighting in the east in which government
forces say they have killed 300 rebels with the loss of 7
servicemen on the Ukrainian side.
Relations with Russia have deteriorated sharply since the
ousting of the Moscow-leaning Viktor Yanukovich in February,
Russia's subsequent annexation of Crimea and the outbreak of
separatism in the east which Kiev says was instigated by Moscow.
In a telephone conversation on Thursday with Russian
President Vladimir Putin, Poroshenko outlined the plan and asked
the Kremlin leader to support it, according to his web site. His
foreign minister will put it to the European Union on Monday.
The plan, according to the unofficial version, calls for
early parliamentary elections to be held nationally as well as
local elections in the regions.
Other parts of the plan would offer freedom from prosecution
for separatists who put down their arms and had not committed
"serious crimes" and require all hostages to be freed.
A corridor would be provided for "Russian and Ukrainian
mercenaries" to leave the country safely and the clearing of all
buildings held by rebel forces.
Addressing itself to grievances of people living in the
east, it offered to amend the constitution that would allow for
a "decentralisation" of powers to allow them a greater say in
their affairs and guaranteed full Russian-language rights.
Poroshenko has said the peace plan, once accepted, will come
into effect as soon as he orders Ukrainian forces to cease fire.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Richard Balmforth.
Editing by Timothy Heritage)