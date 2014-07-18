(Adds demand for humanitarian corridor)
MOSCOW, July 18 Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko informed German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British
Prime Minister David Cameron on Friday about the international
team investigating the circumstances of Malaysian airliner
tragedy, his press service said.
"The president stressed that the black boxes from the
aircraft should remain with international experts and not be
passed to a third country by terrorists," his press service said
in a statement.
"He invited German and British experts to get involved in
the work."
In a separate conversation with Australian Prime Minister
Tony Abbott, Poroshenko said a humanitarian corridor needed to
be created in the east, where pro-Russian separatists are
fighting government forces, to help evacuate the bodies of those
killed when the airliner was downed.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper,
Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel and Kevin Liffey)