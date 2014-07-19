KIEV, July 19 Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko told Dutch Foreign Minister Frans Timmermans that he
would not tolerate interference in the work of international
monitors and other experts investigating the Malaysian airliner
disaster.
Poroshenko said in a statement that monitors from the
Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe had again
been hindered by pro-Russian rebels in their work at the site.
"We will not tolerate interference with the work of the
commission and that those representatives of other countries do
not have the possibility of conducting an objective
investigation," Poroshenko said.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Alison Williams)