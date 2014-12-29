(Adds quotes, details)
KIEV Dec 29 Ukraine's President said on Monday
he would meet the leaders of Russia, France and Germany on Jan.
15 in an attempt to restore peace to Kiev's eastern territories
and acknowledged Kiev lacked the resources to regain control by
military means.
He said he had spoken with U.S. President Barack Obama about
the possibility of him joining talks on the territories where
pro-Russian separatists launched a rebellion in April.
"The most important thing is to turn a fragile ceasefire
into a stable peace and return previously occupied territories
under the control of Ukrainian authorities," said Poroshenko.
Poroshenko told a news conference he would meet French
President Francois Hollande, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and
Russia's Vladimir Putin on Jan. 15. in Kazakhstan's capital,
Astana.
He said Kiev would not compromise on sovereignty and wanted
east Ukraine, where over 4,700 people have been killed since
April, as well as Crimea, annexed by Russia in March, back under
its control. But a military solution was not possible.
"We haven't got the resources for an offensive today."
Last week, Ukrainian authorities and separatists exchanged
hundreds of prisoners of war, in a step towards a de-escalation
of the conflict and which coincided with Russia being hit by
deep economic troubles linked to lower oil prices and Western
economic sanctions.
"Ukraine is paying an enormous price because of aggression,
but Russia is also paying heavily," Poroshenko said.
Poroshenko said Russia had agreed to supply Ukraine with
power and coal, in another sign of an easing in tensions.
The uprising by separatists in Ukraine's east began a month
after Russia annexed the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea from
Ukraine in March, following the popular overthrow of Ukraine's
Moscow-backed president.
The pro-Western government in Kiev accuses Russia of
orchestrating the rebellion in Ukraine's east, a charge denied
by Moscow.
Talks between Russia, Ukraine and the Organization for
Security and Cooperation in Europe brokered a ceasefire between
Kiev and the rebels in September. The truce was repeatedly
broken by both sides but violence has eased significantly in
December.
On Monday, Poroshenko signed into law Kiev's renunciation of
its neutral status in pursuit of NATO membership.
Russia said last week NATO was turning Ukraine into a
"frontline of confrontation" and threatened to sever remaining
ties if Ukraine's hopes of joining NATO were realised.
"When Ukraine will meet those (NATO) criteria - possibly
within the next 5-6 years - then the people of Ukraine will make
their choice," Poroshenko said.
