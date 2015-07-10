(Further comment, details)
KIEV, July 10 President Petro Poroshenko said on
Friday the threat of terrorism had "significantly risen" in
Ukraine, describing the country as awash with weapons trafficked
from the east where a shaky ceasefire has eased fighting against
pro-Russian rebels.
At a meeting with Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk and
Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, Poroshenko said: "The level of
guerrilla and terrorist threats in the regions outside the zone
(of conflict) has significantly risen."
He did not elaborate, but said criminals were benefiting
from instability in the east, where more than 6,500 people have
been killed and more than a million displaced in over a year's
fighting between Ukrainian troops and separatists.
He said weapons were being trafficked from the conflict zone
and that police resources were often directed on the east rather
than in the rest of the country. "Therefore there will be an
increase in grievous and especially life-threatening crimes."
Poroshenko and the government hope a new police force will
help combat widespread corruption in Ukraine, which is on the
brink of bankruptcy after years of economic mismanagement.
Trained by U.S. and Canadian forces, the first 2,000 new
recruits were sworn in at a ceremony at the weekend and pledged
to forsake the bribes long associated with their job.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper,
editing by Alessandra Prentice)