HELSINKI Jan 24 There is no link between the
situation in Ukraine and the Middle East regarding the U.S.'s
economic sanctions on Russia, Ukraine's President Petro
Poroshenko said on Tuesday.
Asked in a news conference in the Finnish capital about U.S.
president Donald Trump's idea of lifting U.S. sanctions if
Russia helps the United States with fighting Islamist militants
or with other goals, Poroshenko said:
"We've enjoyed very strong bipartisan support in the United
States during the last three years. We don't see any reason to
change this situation."
"We don't see any connection with possible progress in
Middle East and the situation in Ukraine... With that situation,
the only effective way is sanctions, to motivate the Russian
Federation, president Putin, to be at the negotiating table."
Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014.
