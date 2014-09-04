NEWPORT, Wales, Sept 4 Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko said he was cautiously optimistic about a meeting on
Friday aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine.
Poroshenko has said he would order a ceasefire on Friday,
provided a planned meeting in Minsk of envoys from Ukraine,
Russia and Europe's OSCE security watchdog went ahead.
Speaking at a news conference at a NATO summit, Poroshenko
voiced "careful optimism" about the meeting.
NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said the world
"must respond determinedly if Russia were to intervene further
in Ukraine -- respond through deeper, broader, tougher economic
sanctions that would definitely hurt the Russian economy and
isolate Russia further."
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)