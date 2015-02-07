MUNICH Feb 7 Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko said on Saturday he could not accept any changes to
the so-called "demarcation lines" laid out in the Minsk peace
agreement with pro-Russian separatists.
"The Minsk protocol is not a buffet in the Bayerischer Hof
hotel," Poroshenko said, referring to the location of the Munich
security conference where he was speaking.
He said the deal could only work if all 12 elements of the
agreement, sealed last September in the Belarus capital, were
respected. Since the agreement, rebels have made big territorial
gains in eastern Ukraine, fuelling doubts about whether they
will ever respect it in its current form.
"If you take just line, ceasefire and nothing more it would
be simply no peace," Poroshenko said.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin)