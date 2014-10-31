KIEV Oct 31 Ukraine's President Petro
Poroshenko on Friday backed Arseny Yatseniuk for a new term as
prime minister following last Sunday's election.
"I have proposed to the faction of the Poroshenko bloc that
it submits Arseny Yatseniuk as a candidate for prime minister,"
he said in a tweet.
Yatseniuk, 40, a former economy and foreign minister, said
this week he wanted to remain prime minister after his People's
Front party came first in a parliamentary election last Sunday
dominated by pro-Western political groups.
The Poroshenko bloc, headed by the president, came
fractionally behind People's Front.
