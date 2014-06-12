MOSCOW, June 12 Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko and Russian leader Vladimir Putin discussed moves to
end violence in east Ukraine by telephone on Thursday, the
Kremlin said on Thursday.
"The president of Ukraine informed Putin about his plan to
resolve (problems) in the southeast of Ukraine," Putin's
spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, was quoted as saying by Itar-Tass news
agency. He gave no details.
Putin and Poroshenko met in France last week but they are
not known to have spoken since Poroshenko was sown in as
president on Saturday.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)