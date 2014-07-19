KIEV, July 19 Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko told his Polish counterpart on Saturday that those
connected to the downing of a Malaysian airliner in eastern
Ukraine should not be involved in talks on resolving the
conflict there.
In a statement on the presidential website, Poroshenko was
quoted as telling Bronislaw Komorowsky: "Those who are connected
to the terrorist attack cannot be party to the negotiations.
Their crime should be investigated in international courts."
"Moreover, the president said, virtually all of them are
Russian citizens and cannot have a conversation about the future
of Ukraine," the statement said.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)