KIEV, July 19 Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko urged the United Nations on Saturday to label rebels fighting Ukrainian forces in the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk as belonging to "terrorist organisations".

During a telephone conversation with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, Poroshenko's press service quoted the leader as saying: "The president of Ukraine urged the U.N. to condemn the actions of terrorists and to recognise the so-called "DNR" (Donetsk People's Republic) and "LNR" (Luhansk People's Republic) as terrorist organisations." (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)