KIEV, July 19 Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko urged the United Nations on Saturday to label rebels
fighting Ukrainian forces in the eastern regions of Luhansk and
Donetsk as belonging to "terrorist organisations".
During a telephone conversation with U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon, Poroshenko's press service quoted the leader as
saying: "The president of Ukraine urged the U.N. to condemn the
actions of terrorists and to recognise the so-called "DNR"
(Donetsk People's Republic) and "LNR" (Luhansk People's
Republic) as terrorist organisations."
