* Ports operating normal schedules - infrastructure ministry
* Fresh grain deals scarce as tension continues
* Steel prices depressed but flows could surge
By Pavel Polityuk and Maytaal Angel
KIEV/LONDON, March 4 Steel and grain exports
continue to flow from key global supplier Ukraine via Black Sea
terminals with ports operating normal schedules, despite
concerns raised by the tense political backdrop, officials and
traders said on Tuesday.
Ukraine exports grain, steel, coal, chemicals, fuel and
petroleum products, machinery and transport equipment.
Its ports have shipped some 22.7 million tonnes of various
cargoes since the start of 2014, roughly equal to turnover by
the same date a year ago.
Political instability and violence had caused some traders
in Ukraine, the world's third-biggest maize exporter, to hold
back from agreeing new contracts, while Russian maize export
prices have been rising for two weeks.
"All the loading and unloading operations are being
conducted in time; all the stevedore companies ... are working
normally as well," Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said in a
statement.
The UkrAgroConsult consultancy also confirmed that ports
were operating as usual and that farmers had started sowing
crops.
The country's grain exports are likely to total 8.7 million
tonnes in the remaining four months of the 2013/14 season, the
agriculture ministry said earlier on Tuesday.
During the current campaign Ukraine plans to sow 8.7 million
hectares to spring grains, including 3 million hectares to early
spring grains, such as wheat and barley. It has sown 27,700
hectares to early spring grains as of March 3, according to
official data.
Ukraine has exported 24.7 million tonnes of grains so far
this season, which runs from July to June.
STEEL FLOWS, PRICES DROP
Steel export prices in the former Soviet republic have
dropped by some $20-30 per tonne or 5 percent since
mid-February, largely due to the fast-falling local hryvnia
currency, and as international traders struggle to get
finance from banks.
But while prices are depressed, flows of material are still
moving.
"So far all the transport and ports are working and mills
are producing," a Europe-based steel trader said.
Another Europe-based trader added: "We have consistent flows
of steel goods from Ukraine. We are carefully watching the
transportation of goods there ... some ports are in the Crimea
area, but even there we don't see anything that indicates a
problem."
Some even forecast more material to arrive on the market,
barring any major disruption.
"We can expect Ukrainian exports of coal, billet, scrap and
pig iron to the Mediterranean to surge," steel raw materials
data provider Ruslom said on its website. That would
not be the case if transportation were to collapse, blocking
physical shipments, Ruslom added.
Ukraine is the world's fifth-largest steel exporter,
according to the International Steel Statistics Bureau, a data
provider.
It exported 24 million tonnes of steel mill products in 2013
- accounting for 28 percent of the country's entire exports.
"While it is true that some international buyers are finding
it difficult to secure credit for their purchases of Ukrainian
material (steel), we believe that the main ports of Odessa and
Illichevsk remain open for business, and the impact of current
events is yet to undermine the efforts of Ukrainian producers,"
said Metal Bulletin Research analyst Keval Dhokia.
According to the World Steel Association, Ukraine's crude
steel output fell 8.3 percent in January from December. Finnish
steelmaker Rautaruukki confirmed to Reuters it closed its plant
near Kiev for three days last month due to the unrest, though
operations have since returned to normal.
(Additional reporting by Alexander Winning in London, Jussi H.
Rosendhal in Helsinki and Diana Asonova in Moscow; Writing by
Polina Devitt and Veronica Brown; Editing by Dale Hudson)