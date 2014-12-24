KIEV Dec 24 Ukraine temporarily cut off power
supplies to Crimea on Wednesday after the Russian-controlled
peninsula failed to curb consumption as required due to a power
crisis, the Ukrainian energy ministry said.
"Today electricity supplies to Crimea were shut off ... just
as would be done to any region of Ukraine," a ministry
representative told Reuters by phone. "Supplies will be restored
as soon as they implement the set consumption regime."
Energy Minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn subsequently told a
government meeting supplies had resumed to Crimea, which was
annexed by Russia in March, but still depends on Ukraine for
power supplies.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice;
editing by Katya Golubkova)