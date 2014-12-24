(Releads on PM blackout quotes, adds energy minister comment on
KIEV Dec 24 Ukraine will be forced to implement
more power cuts if the weather gets sharply colder, Prime
Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Wednesday.
Kiev had already temporarily cut off electricity to Crimea.
Ukraine used to be self-sufficient in electricity, but
months of fighting a pro-Russian uprising has disrupted coal
supplies to thermal power plants, which had generated around 40
percent of its power.
"At the moment the warm weather is saving us," Yatseniuk
said in a government meeting.
"If temperatures go down, this means coal consumption will
rise and the rolling blackouts will increase significantly."
The energy ministry temporarily cut off power supplies to
Crimea after the peninsula, annexed by Russia, failed to curb
consumption as required by all regions due to the power
shortage.
Supplies were later resumed, but Energy Minister Voldymyr
Demchyshyn warned that all regions, including rebel-held
territories, would be cut off entirely if they did not ration
power according to the official guidelines.
"The outlined limits will be monitored very strictly," he
told the government.
Kiev stopped paying pensions and social benefits in Donetsk
and Luhansk out of worries the funds would end up in rebel
hands, but said in November it would continue supplying gas and
electricity.
Coal reserves stand at 1.5 million tonnes compared with
normal winter stocks of 4-5 million tonnes, according to energy
ministry data.
Ukraine has looked to buy in coal from abroad to restock
depleted reserves, but potential supplies from Russia have been
held up at the border.
Demchyshyn said he was holding talks with Russia's energy
ministry and hoped that an agreement would be reached "in the
near future" that would allow the more than 1,000 freight cars
at the border to cross into Ukraine.
He also said talks on power imports from Russia were in
progress.
Turning to Russia for supplies will be a blow for Kiev,
whose relations with the Kremlin are at an all-time low
following Russia's annexation of Crimea in March and its
involvement in the eastern conflict in which over 4,700 have
been killed.
