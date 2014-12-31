KIEV Dec 31 Ukraine will have stable enough
imports of coal and electricity to welcome the New Year with a
well-lit festive tree in the home and illuminations on the
street, national energy authorities said on Wednesday.
"All Ukrainians will be able to greet the New Year with
light. There will be no outages in the near future," Volodymyr
Demchyshyn told a news conference, striking an upbeat note after
a year of war and upheaval in the former Soviet republic.
The state energy firm Ukrenergo has been carrying out phased
power cuts due to a lack of coal for its thermal power plants
caused by the separatist conflict in the east, a mining region
whose coal supplies generate around 40 percent of electricity.
But Demchyshyn said a just-signed deal to import electricity
from Russia could help stabilise supplies, while Ukrainian
companies would be able to import around 1 million tonnes of
coal early in the New Year, half of it coming from Russia.
"The issue on imports of power is resolved. We have had
talks with Moldova, Belarus and Russia and agreements for
imports of 1,500 megawatts have been signed," Demchyshyn said.
"All these will allow us to avoid any outages."
