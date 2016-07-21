By Anastasia Lyrchikova
| MOSCOW, July 21
MOSCOW, July 21 A state tender for a company to
build and operate a power plant in southern Russia attracted no
bids partly because firms feared falling foul of EU sanctions
should any electricity be diverted to nearby Crimea, industry
sources said.
The planned plant is primarily designed to supply power to
the Krasnodar region of southern Russia, but according to an
energy ministry document published last year it could also
divert some of its electricity to Crimea, the Ukrainian region
that Russian annexed in 2014.
That prospect, the sources said, was enough to alarm some of
the potential bidders, which included Russian units of Germany's
E.ON, Italy's Enel and Finland's Fortum
.
Some of the potential bidders felt it might put them at risk
of being caught up in the sanctions imposed on Russia over the
annexation, which prohibit individuals or entities under EU
jurisdiction from investing in infrastructure projects in Crimea
in the transport, telecoms and energy sectors.
"From a political point of view it's a very risky project,"
said an energy company source, who spoke on condition of
anonymity to discuss confidential internal company
deliberations. "The financial terms just didn't justify that
kind of risk."
By the July 1 deadline set for the tender, no companies had
submitted a bid for the contract. Sanctions risk was not the
only factor. The industry sources said some were also put off by
tight completion deadlines and the financial terms of the deal,
which would see firms investing in the project in return for
revenue they earn from power generation.
Fortum's Russia unit, Enel Russia and the Russian energy
ministry, which ran the tender, all declined to comment. E.ON's
Russian unit Unipro referred Reuters to comments made by its
Chief Executive Maxim Shirokov to Interfax news agency this
month, when he said the timescale for the plant was not
realistic.
A spokeswoman for Fortum in Finland declined to comment on
the group's reasons for not participating in the project. Enel
in Italy also declined to comment while Uniper, the
Germany-based division of E.ON that oversees its Russian
operations, said it decided not to take part for economic
reasons.
The failure of the tender shows how the sanctions could be
making it harder for the cash-strapped country to attract
investment in infrastructure projects, even in cases where the
projects are not directly linked to Crimea or Russian companies
or individuals blacklisted under Western sanctions.
Foreign direct investment in Russia fell to $6.5 billion in
2015, from $70 billion in 2013, the year before sanctions were
imposed.
A company that took on the power plant project might also
have to explain to Western suppliers and shareholders - who too
may be wary of falling foul of sanctions - why they were
building generating capacity that could support supplies to
Crimea, according to the energy company source.
A second energy company source said that Western suppliers
of some of the utilities interested in bidding had warned the
firms about the sanctions risk from involvement in the project.
PENINSULA
The planned site of the power plant is on the Taman
peninsula, the part of mainland Russia closest to Russia and
also the point from where Russia this year built an undersea
electricity cable to Crimea.
The plant is one of the last in Russia to be offered under a
special financial arrangement, now being phased out, where the
operator receives a guaranteed profit margin for 15 years,
protecting them from market fluctuations.
As late as the end of last year, Maxim Bystrov, head of the
Market Council, an association of power industry companies, said
of the Taman tender: "There is interest."
The list of interested parties, according to company
announcements and official statements, included the E.ON, Fortum
and Enel units, Russian state power firm InterRao, the
Tekhnopromexport unit of Russian state conglomerate Rostec, and
an unnamed Chinese investor.
The tender was declared null by the energy ministry, which
tends to prefer bringing in private companies to build power
plants.
Several industry sources said the timetable - two-and-a-half
years for completion, with fines payable if an overrun exceeds
six months - was too tight. Four utility company sources said
that on closer examination the financial terms were not as
favourable as they had seemed to be initially.
The energy ministry has not said how, with the tender having
failed, it plans to choose an operator for the plant.
Bystrov, the head of the industry body, said the government
was considering awarding the contract without a competitive
tender.
Sources familiar with the situation said the option under
consideration was to award the contract to Tekhnopromexport,
which is already building new power plants in Crimea itself. Its
parent, Rostec is already under Western sanctions.
"Why not, if the construction technology has been worked out
here, and we're on schedule?" said Vladimir Golubnichy, head of
the Tekhnopromexport unit in Crimea's capital, Simferopol, when
asked about the firm taking on the Taman plant.
"The questions about sanctions issues have already been
worked through. Why not take on the project there as well?" he
told Reuters in an interview.
Bringing in a state-owned firm would likely mean that the
Russian government, struggling to fill gaps in its budget
because of an economic crisis, misses the opportunity to attract
private investment to the project.
(Additional reporting by Anton Zverev and Elena Fabrichnaya in
Moscow, Jussi Rosendahl in Helsinki, Christoph Steitz in
Frankfurt and Agnieszka Flak in Milan; Writing by Christian
Lowe; Editing by Pravin Char)