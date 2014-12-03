KIEV Dec 3 Ukraine's Energy Minister Volodymyr
Demchyshyn said on Wednesday an accident at the Zaporizhzhya
nuclear power plant (NPP) in southeast Ukraine posed no danger
and that the plant would return to running as normal on Dec. 5.
"There is no threat ... there are no problems with the
reactors," Demchyshyn said at briefing, saying the accident
affected the power output system and "in no way" was linked to
power production itself.
In Vienna, the International Atomic Energy Agency said it
had no immediate comment on the report. Under an international
convention, adopted after the 1986 Chernobyl accident in what
was then Soviet Ukraine, a country should notify the IAEA of any
nuclear accident that can impact other countries.
